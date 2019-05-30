Boardman High School seniors return to Market Street Elementary

BOARDMAN

Boardman High School seniors who returned to Market Street Elementary for “Grad Walk” didn’t just reconnect with their former teachers. Some said goodbye to generations of memories at the school building that closes soon.

The event, which is in its third year, invites high school graduates back to their elementary schools.

Lynnae Rassega accompanied her son Mason, who graduates on Sunday. Both went to Market Street.

“It is a little emotional. I used to walk to school here,” Rassega said. “My kids used to come up here and play in the playground and they played flag football here.”

Read MORE in Friday's VINDICATOR.