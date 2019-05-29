Vindy speller Slipkovich out of final rounds of Scripps bee

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.

Boardman Center sixth-grader Santino Slipkovich will not be heading to the final rounds of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, his father William said Wednesday.

Slipkovich, 12, The Vindicator’s sponsored bee contestant, incorrectly spelled the word “predecessor” during the third round of the bee Wednesday afternoon.

“He admitted he was a little more nervous today,” William said.

“We will still enjoy our time here and it was a great experience for all of us.”

Read more in Thursday’s Vindicator and on Vindy.com.