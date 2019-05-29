STORM UPDATE | Water so loud you "couldn't hear yourself think'


May 29, 2019 at 10:48a.m.

BOARDMAN

Indian Run rose above the culverts on Huntington Drive.

Kathryn Mondora was raking debris from her front yard on Huntington Drive.

She hasn’t seen a storm of this magnitude in 20 years, she said.

The water was rushing so loudly “you couldn’t hear yourself think.”

