STORM UPDATE | Water so loud you "couldn't hear yourself think'
BOARDMAN
Indian Run rose above the culverts on Huntington Drive.
Kathryn Mondora was raking debris from her front yard on Huntington Drive.
She hasn’t seen a storm of this magnitude in 20 years, she said.
The water was rushing so loudly “you couldn’t hear yourself think.”
