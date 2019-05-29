STORM UPDATE | Water lifts pavement at Pheasant and Huntington, Boardman
BOARDMAN
A road department crew is making repairs at the intersection of Pheasant Drive and Huntington Drive.
The water got under the road and lifted the pavement, said operator Dave Fait.
He estimated that there about 30 other spots in town where this occurred.
