STORM UPDATE | Water lifts pavement at Pheasant and Huntington, Boardman


May 29, 2019 at 10:21a.m.

BOARDMAN

A road department crew is making repairs at the intersection of Pheasant Drive and Huntington Drive.

The water got under the road and lifted the pavement, said operator Dave Fait.

He estimated that there about 30 other spots in town where this occurred.

