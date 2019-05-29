STORM UPDATE | Squirrel Hill Drive in Boardman cleans up
BOARDMAN
Township cleanup crews were out this morning clearing debris from roadways after last night’s storm flooded multiple parts of the township.
Barry Morgan was at his daughter’s house off on Squirrel Hill Drive cleaning up. The flood waters rose to The Vindicator paper box on their mailbox, he said.
“They had a couple inches of water in the basement. It did come up through the basement drains, but it wasn’t sewage,” Morgan said.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 29, 2019 11:40 a.m.
STORM UPDATE | Cleanup efforts in full swing
- June 17, 2015 12:05 a.m.
More rain in the Mahoning Valley’s forecast
- May 25, 2004 midnight
In Mahoning County, violent storms hit suburbs hard
- October 26, 2009 midnight
Flooding projects dry up
- May 8, 2004 midnight
STORM WATER STUDY Trustees seek answers to flooding problems
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.