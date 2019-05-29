STORM UPDATE | Squirrel Hill Drive in Boardman cleans up


May 29, 2019 at 10:11a.m.

BOARDMAN

Township cleanup crews were out this morning clearing debris from roadways after last night’s storm flooded multiple parts of the township.

Barry Morgan was at his daughter’s house off on Squirrel Hill Drive cleaning up. The flood waters rose to The Vindicator paper box on their mailbox, he said.

“They had a couple inches of water in the basement. It did come up through the basement drains, but it wasn’t sewage,” Morgan said.

