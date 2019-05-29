STORM UPDATE | A snapshot from Canfield


May 29, 2019 at 10:39a.m.

CANFIELD

Cardinal Joint Fire District was involved in many rescue efforts Tuesday night,

One such rescue was in Indian Run Apartments where safety personnel were using rafts to get to people trapped in basement apartments.

Elsewhere, a driver had to be rescued from a car on Sawmill Drive.

