STORM UPDATE | A snapshot from Canfield
CANFIELD
Cardinal Joint Fire District was involved in many rescue efforts Tuesday night,
One such rescue was in Indian Run Apartments where safety personnel were using rafts to get to people trapped in basement apartments.
Elsewhere, a driver had to be rescued from a car on Sawmill Drive.
