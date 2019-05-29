STORM UPDATE | Scary time for for couple trapped in car

MINERAL RIDGE

Though Trumbull County escaped most of the flooding and other damage brought by Tuesday’s severe weather, there were some scary moments for a couple trapped in their car on state Route 46 in Weatherfield Township.

At 4:21 p.m., the Trumbull County 911 Center received calls about a power line that came down, possibly because of a lightning strike involving a tree not far from the Weathersfield Fire Station.

Because of the debris, part of Route 46 was closed from Salt Springs Road south to the county line.

About 4:30 p.m., the 911 center learned that a high-tension power line was under a car containing two people, Jasmine Simmons and her boyfriend, Jerome Stewart, trapping them in the vehicle.

Ohio Edison was asked to respond to the scene, but Ohio Edison said it might be a while because of other storm related calls.

Simmons told officials Stewart has breathing issues but was doing OK and didn’t need an ambulance.

Ohio Edison arrived about 7:15 p.m., cut the power line, allowing the car to be moved. The road then also reopened to vehicle traffic, according to the Trumbull 911 Center.