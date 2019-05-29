STORM UPDATE | NWS forecast: Frazzled 'til Friday

CLEVELAND

Here's what the National Weather Service office in Cleveland is telling us about weather for the remainder of our work week:

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 3pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind.

Thursday

Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 3pm. Patchy fog before 7am. High near 71. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 56.