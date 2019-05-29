STORM UPDATE | New flash flood watch for the Valley


May 29, 2019 at 12:52p.m.

CLEVELAND

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of north central Ohio and northeast Ohio, including the following areas, in north central Ohio, Knox. In northeast Ohio, Holmes, Mahoning, Portage, Stark, and Trumbull.

  • Until 6 PM EDT this evening *

Rapidly developing thunderstorms will drop locally heavy rainfall from Mount Vernon east to near the Youngstown area this afternoon.

Rainfall from the thunderstorms, in addition to an already saturated ground will increase the threat for flash flooding.

