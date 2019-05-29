STORM UPDATE | Mill Creek Golf Course is closed


May 29, 2019 at 11:20a.m.

BOARDMAN

Mill Creek Golf Course, 1 West Golf Drive, is closed today and Thursday in the aftermath of Tuesday's storms.

