Stan Watson to be interim Austintown superintendent


May 29, 2019 at 12:11p.m.

AUSTINTOWN

Austintown Local Schools has selected former district superintendent Stan Watson to be interim superintendent after outgoing district head Vince Colaluca’s departure, according to a release from the district.

Watson is a former district employee of more than 30 years, 10 of which was spent as assistant superintendent and two as superintendent.

“As a past superintendent in the district and a resident in our community, Mr. Watson’s experience will serve us well while we begin our search for the next leader of the Austintown schools,” said board President Don Sherwood.

That search begins June 1, the day after Colaluca is set to retire, as the district announced last week.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$598500


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$350000