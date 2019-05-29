Stan Watson to be interim Austintown superintendent
AUSTINTOWN
Austintown Local Schools has selected former district superintendent Stan Watson to be interim superintendent after outgoing district head Vince Colaluca’s departure, according to a release from the district.
Watson is a former district employee of more than 30 years, 10 of which was spent as assistant superintendent and two as superintendent.
“As a past superintendent in the district and a resident in our community, Mr. Watson’s experience will serve us well while we begin our search for the next leader of the Austintown schools,” said board President Don Sherwood.
That search begins June 1, the day after Colaluca is set to retire, as the district announced last week.
