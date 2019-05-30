Ryan has big chance to shine on CNN
YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, sees his Sunday town hall on CNN as a big opportunity to present his ideas and vision to a large viewing audience.
“The initial impression is people don’t know what to expect from me,” he said. “But people come away with what my ideas are and what I’ve been working on for almost 20 years in the state Senate and Congress. It’s a great opportunity to show people I’m equipped to be president and to tell people about forgotten communities and forgotten workers.”
While Ryan, of Howland, D-13th, has appeared on national television shows several times – more so since his April 4 presidential announcement – the CNN event will be different as he’ll have an hour on the cable network.
His town hall will air at 7 p.m. Sunday, sandwiched between similar events with two other presidential candidates: U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts at 6 p.m. and U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell of California at 8 p.m.
For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
