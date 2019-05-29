Mount Carmel gift aids Rich Center for Autism

YOUNGSTOWN

Renowned author Adriana Trigiani recently paid a visit to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Hall in Youngstown for a lecture and book signing, upon the release of her most recent novel, "Tony’s Wife." Trigiani delighted a sold-out audience with her humor, wit and ingenuity.

In keeping with Our Lady of Mount Carmel’s commitment to “Give Back to the Community,” $2,000 raised from the event was presented to The Paula and Anthony Rich Center for the Study and Treatment of Autism. The money will go toward the center’s capital campaign; a fund to help renovate and upgrade facilities to better provide for current and future students.



The Rich Center for Autism is an externally funded unit of Youngstown State University whose primary mission is to improve the lives of individuals with autism through innovative educational programs that focus on increasing students’ skills in communication, socialization, academics and daily living.