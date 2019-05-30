More 2020 Dems call for impeachment after Mueller speaks out

WASHINGTON (AP) — The ranks of Democratic White House hopefuls backing impeachment proceedings grew today after a rare public statement from special counsel Robert Mueller that made clear his Russia report didn't exonerate President Donald Trump.

Two 2020 candidates who had previously declined to push for impeachment – Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York – did so after Mueller spoke. Sen. Kamala Harris of California, who has trodden carefully in her calls for impeachment, was more forceful during a campaign speech this afternoon.

Mueller's surprise appearance in the Justice Department briefing room deepened a divide in the Democratic presidential field over whether pursuing Trump's impeachment is worthwhile in the run-up to another election. Most candidates are still holding off from openly pressuring House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to seek the president's removal. But the rising number of pro-impeachment Democrats seeking the White House signaled that might not last as the imperatives of presidential politics overtake Pelosi's more cautious approach.

"We have one remaining path to ensure justice is served. It is our legal and moral obligation to hold those who have committed crimes accountable," Booker said in a statement. "It's clear that the House must begin impeachment proceedings."

Gillibrand later tweeted "the White House has repeatedly stonewalled Congress' ability to take basic fact-finding steps." That, "combined with Mueller's clear message today, tells me that Republicans and Democrats should begin impeachment hearings."

Harris has previously backed impeachment proceedings but has also cast doubt on whether such pursuits would be successful, given Republican control of the Senate. Campaigning in Greenville, S.C., Harris was less measured.

"We need a new commander in chief," she said to a standing ovation. "And we need to begin impeachment proceedings."

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren was the first presidential candidate to call for Trump's impeachment. She reiterated her push for Congress to begin the process after Mueller's statement.

Notably, the two Democrats leading early 2020 polls declined to strengthen their previous comments on impeachment.

Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign said in a statement that "divisive impeachment process ... may be unavoidable if this administration continues on its path." He didn't mention Mueller during two campaign appearances in Dallas.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, meanwhile, said in a statement if the House Judiciary Committee "deems it necessary, I will support their decision to open an impeachment inquiry." He reiterated, however, he believes Congress must continue investigating Trump.