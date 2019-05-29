Marshals nab fugitive Jamar Houser in cop assault case

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Marshals crossed the third of the Top Five Fugitives in the Mahoning Valley off their list with the capture of a man wanted for assaulting a police officer at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Jamar Houser, 28, was caught at a house on the South Side today, marshals said in a news release. Houser is wanted for the March 26 incident at the hospital, where reports said Houser was while his girlfriend was being treated for an assault.

When the girlfriend said Houser assaulted her, police tried to question him, but Houser pushed an officer and ran away, reports said.

Marshals debuted the list at the beginning of the month as a way to get information on wanted fugitives. With the capture of Houser only two more on the list remain: William Dorsey, 30 who is wanted for burglary and domestic violence, and Sean Bishop, 39, who is wanted for aggravated robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm and a federal parole violation.