Lockup List Tuesday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

BLACK, VERSHANDA N, 02/15/1981, YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., CRIMINAL TRESPASS

FERGUSON, KEVIN RANDALL, 03/04/2000, CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT., TRAFFICKING IN DRUGS

FREETAGE, DANIEL JACOB, 05/18/1979, GOSHEN POLICE DEPT., THEFT_WITHOUT CONSENT

HOUSER, JAMAR A, 02/16/1991,YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHALS SERVICE, FELONIOUS ASSAULT

STEPHENS, TYRICA KANDACE, 05/24/2000,YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHALS SERVICE, AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

WARREN, JERRY DEAN, 10/18/1966, YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHALS SERVICE, SEX OFFENDER FAILURE TO PROVIDE CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF REGISTRATION OF ADDRESS

RELEASED

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

ADAMS, SHAYLA MONET, 02/07/1990, 07/11/2018

BLACK, VERSHANDA N, 02/15/1981, 05/29/2019, TIME SERVED

BROWN, JENNIFER A, 05/13/1989, 04/12/2019, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

FOX, STEPHANIE MARIE, 02/12/1985, 01/11/2019, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

GRESKO, JAMES ERIC, 01/24/1972, 11/30/2018

HUNT, EARL RAYMOND, 01/27/1979, 05/18/2019