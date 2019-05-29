Injured man flown to hospital after chase

Staff report

WARREN

A city man, 28, was flown by helicopter to an unnamed hospital after police found him with serious gunshot wounds in the passenger seat of a car that traveled at high speeds to the Trumbull Regional Medical Center early Saturday.

Police first observed a car traveling dangerously at Front Street and Tod Avenue Southwest at 4 a.m. and followed it at speeds of about 80 mph to the hospital.

Police had been advised there had been a report of shots fired in the southwest part of the city and someone hit by gunfire. The vehicle, which had heavy damage and gunshot holes, ran a stop sign and failed to observe a traffic light.

At the hospital, police ordered the driver out of the car at gunpoint. He yelled, “He’s dying.” The victim had a number of gunshot wounds and was bleeding from his neck and apparently could not move. Police confiscated a gun from him as nurses were moving him.