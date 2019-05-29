Injured man flown to hospital after chase
Staff report
WARREN
A city man, 28, was flown by helicopter to an unnamed hospital after police found him with serious gunshot wounds in the passenger seat of a car that traveled at high speeds to the Trumbull Regional Medical Center early Saturday.
Police first observed a car traveling dangerously at Front Street and Tod Avenue Southwest at 4 a.m. and followed it at speeds of about 80 mph to the hospital.
Police had been advised there had been a report of shots fired in the southwest part of the city and someone hit by gunfire. The vehicle, which had heavy damage and gunshot holes, ran a stop sign and failed to observe a traffic light.
At the hospital, police ordered the driver out of the car at gunpoint. He yelled, “He’s dying.” The victim had a number of gunshot wounds and was bleeding from his neck and apparently could not move. Police confiscated a gun from him as nurses were moving him.
More like this from vindy.com
- December 7, 2005 midnight
5 charged in deadly shooting of Pa. man
- November 6, 2015 10:55 p.m.
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Warren apartments
- June 11, 2017 midnight
Gunshots investigated in Warren
- November 6, 2015 11:27 a.m.
Warren man shot to death, another man injured
- August 1, 2017 midnight
Warren man faces charge of beating woman
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.