Hilton anniversary

LIBERTY

Hilton Hotels will celebrate its 100th anniversary by hosting a Random Acts of Hospitality Charity Drive from noon to 6 p.m. Friday at Hampton Inn, 4400 Belmont Ave. Donations of food and clothing are appreciated. Anyone in need of assistance is invited to take advantage of this event. Contact Ryan Galati, general manager, at 330-599-9527 or Ryan.galati@hilton.com.

Ohio gas price down

After increasing by 16 cents last week, the average price for gasoline across Northeast Ohio is 15 cents cheaper this week at $2.619 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s gas price report.

Most states in the Great Lakes and Central States are seeing prices come down at the pump this week. Ohio (-7 cents), Nebraska (-4 cents), Kentucky (-3 cents) and Missouri (-2 cents) saw the largest declines, with other states’ averages declining a penny or holding steady on the week.

The price this week for a gallon of unleaded gas in Youngstown is $2.64.

Sports Illustrated is sold for $110 million

NEW YORK

Sports Illustrated magazine has been sold for $110 million to a company that specializes in managing fashion, entertainment and sports brands, including marketing rights to Shaquille O’Neal and Muhammad Ali.

The seller, Meredith Corp., will continue running the print edition and the website SI.com for at least two years. Its editor and publisher are staying on, and the magazine will have editorial independence.

The deal lets Sports Illustrated grow in new areas such as esports, while Meredith can continue to “produce independent, award-winning journalism and storytelling,” Sports Illustrated editor-in-chief Chris Stone said.

Albino panda caught on camera in Chinese nature reserve

BEIJING

A rare, all-white giant panda has been photographed for the first time, according to a nature reserve in southwestern China.

Wolong National Nature Reserve in Sichuan province released a photo recently showing the panda crossing through a verdant forest in the reserve.

The panda has red eyes and lacks the usual black fur on its limbs and ears and around its eyes.

The albino panda is about 1 to 2 years old judging from its size, the reserve said in a statement. It appears to be physically strong and has a steady gait, showing that the albinism probably hasn’t affected its health.

Report: Ex-mayor says he shot wife

TEHRAN, Iran

Police on Tuesday arrested a former Iranian vice president and mayor of Tehran after he confessed shooting one of his wives dead in her home, Iran’s state news agency reported.

Police detained Mohammad Ali Najafi after he went to authorities and confessed killing wife Mitra Najafi, IRNA quoted prosecutor Mohammad Shahriari as saying. Shahriari said Najafi and his wife were having domestic problems.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iranian media reported that Mitra Najafi, who is one of Najafi’s two wives, had been killed in northern Tehran.

Staff/wire reports