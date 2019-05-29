District 6 council meets Thursday morning
YOUNGSTOWN — The District 6 Natural Resource Assistance Council will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Eastgate Regional Council of Governments office, suite 1000, 100 E. Federal St. The purpose of the meeting is to vote on the updated District 6 NRAC scoring methodology.
