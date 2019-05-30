Design for Poland bridge renovation revealed

Staff report

POLAND

The design for the renovation of the Mauthe bridge in the Poland Municipal Forest was revealed at a meeting Tuesday night.

MS Consultants of Youngstown was hired to create the design and estimated that the repair project would cost roughly $86,000.

The Poland Municipal Forest Board has also created a committee to oversee the bridge renovation project. The committee includes village Solicitor Jay Macejko, councilman and forest board member Sam Moffie, forest board member Mark Thompson, president of the Poland Forest Foundation Charles Rumberg and Bernie Petro, a citizen representative and engineer.

Officials are eager to quickly move forward, as the bridge has been closed for nearly a year.