CHILD-PORNOGRAPHY CASE Liberty mom pleads guilty to charges

Staff report
CLEVELAND
A Liberty woman pleaded guilty in federal court last week to charges she created child pornography and shared it with an Austintown man.
Candis S.M. Wynn, 32, of Lucretia Drive, was set for trial Monday on counts of sexual exploitation of children, receipt and distribution of visual depictions of real minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and possession of child pornography, but she accepted a plea deal on those three counts, records show.
She’s now set for sentencing in September. She remains in the Mahoning County jail.
An investigation by the Cuyahoga County prosecutor and Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office alleged Wynn shared a video depicting the sexual assault of a child who was younger than 12 years old with Daniel R. Parker, 32, of Carnegie Avenue, Austintown.
A federal complaint filed in February alleges the child in the video also appears on Wynn’s Facebook page.
The crimes allegedly took place between November and January, culminating in a search warrant at Wynn’s home, according to court filings.
Both were federally indicted on the same charges in March.
Federal court records show Parker motioned to sever her case as Wynn’s co-defendant earlier this month. His trial date remains set for Monday.
Last year, Wynn was sentenced to 180 days in the Trumbull County jail after leaving her then-2-year-old daughter at home while she bought malt liquor.
