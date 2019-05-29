Center to give away bras

YOUNGSTOWN

I Support the Girls, a nonprofit that provides intimate apparel to those in need, will give away mastectomy bras from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

There are about 370 mastectomy bras in a variety of sizes available during the giveaway. They are valued at more than $20,000, and are all brand new. A small number of prosthetics also were included in the donation.

Appointments are suggested but not required. To schedule an appointment, call 330-480-2763. Walk-ins will be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Death presumed suicide

WARREN

The Trumbull County Coroner’s office has not officially ruled on the cause and manner of death of the teen found in the Mahoning River in Perkins Park on May 22, but it is “presumed he died of suicide,” Dr. George Sterbenz, Trumbull County’s forensic pathologist, said Tuesday. The official ruling later will provide additional details, he said.

Sterbenz identified the youth earlier through dental records as Bryan Ayala, 17, of Robert Lane Northeast. Ayala’s body was found at 7 p.m. by a man attending a softball game in the park. Further investigations of medical and police records is taking place, and an autopsy has been conducted.

Arrest warrants issued

WARREN

Warrrants have been issued for the arrest of Thomas Roscoe Jr., 26, of Hall Street Northwest on two counts of felonious assault, accused of shooting two men early May 23 on Oak Street at Austin Avenue Southwest.

Police interviewed city men, both 23, at the Trumbull Regional Medical Center, after both had been shot – one in the shoulder. Both suffered an apparent minor injury.

The charges were filed in Warren Municipal Court on Tuesday, but Roscoe is apparently not yet in custody.

Gun, drugs found

YOUNGSTOWN

About 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police found a gun and more than 50 painkillers after a man led them on a foot chase in the 2700 block of South Avenue on the South Side.

Sterling Henry, 20, of Youngstown, was arrested on weapons, drugs and fleeing charges and is in the Mahoning County jail.

Reports said Henry was a passenger in a car pulled over for an improper turn, and he immediately took off running. He fell down during the chase, injuring his eye, got up and kept running, tossing a gun over a fence before he was tackled, reports said.

Police retrieved the gun and found the painkillers when they searched Henry, reports said.

2 guns found near Ursuline football field

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University police Sunday found two handguns near the football field at Ursuline High School after chasing a man on foot whose car matched the description of a car used in an earlier drive-by shooting on Ohio Avenue on the North Side.

Wiley Lundy, 37, of Youngstown, is in the Mahoning County jail on $10,000 bond after he was arraigned Tuesday in municipal court before Judge Carla Baldwin on two counts of carrying concealed weapons.

University police spotted Wiley about 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a Wick Avenue restaurant. When Lundy saw them, he ran across the street to the high school. He was caught on a nearby street, reports said.

When officers retraced his route, they found a .45-caliber handgun and a .40-caliber handgun in a bush near the football field. Lundy spent the weekend in the Mahoning County jail.

A police report of the drive-by shooting was not available Tuesday, but there were no injuries.

Police: Shoplifter had gun, ammo, marijuana

BOARDMAN

Police arrested a Struthers woman on a robbery charge Friday after shoplifting from Walmart while in possession of a gun, according to police reports.

A Walmart employee told police Danielle Rose, 22, failed to scan 55 items, totaling more than $600. When police searched Rose, they found a loaded gun, ammunition and marijuana cigarettes. Rose also faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon and drug abuse. She appeared in court Tuesday for a hearing.