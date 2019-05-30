Campbell school board hires two new staff members

CAMPBELL — The board of education recently hired two new staff members.

The board hired Lisa Young as a professional development data coach/assistant principal at Campbell Elementary School with an annual salary of $83,674.

Young previously taught kindergarten at Youngstown Community School and Struthers Elementary School before working as an instructional supervisor at the Mahoning County Educational Service Center.

Doug Eisenbraun was hired to teach at the Northeast Ohio IMPACT Academy with an annual salary of $46,700. He was formerly a STEM teacher at Austintown Middle School.