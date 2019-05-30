Campbell mayor rescinds remarks on water company

CAMPBELL — Mayor Nick Phillips has rescinded remarks he made on social media alleging Aqua Ohio was being dishonest with Campbell residents.

Phillips posted a message to social media Tuesday calling for a town-hall meeting to discuss the sale of the city’s water plant and distribution infrastructure to Aqua Ohio. He said the company had been dishonest with residents regarding how much their water rates would increase should they choose to sell the plant.

Today, Phillips met with Jennifer Johnson, Aqua Ohio’s area manager and Tony Mancari, the company’s director of municipal services, to discuss the situation and afterward rescinded his remarks, calling the confrontation a misunderstanding.

