Campbell mayor rescinds remarks on water company


May 29, 2019 at 9:55p.m.

CAMPBELL — Mayor Nick Phillips has rescinded remarks he made on social media alleging Aqua Ohio was being dishonest with Campbell residents.

Phillips posted a message to social media Tuesday calling for a town-hall meeting to discuss the sale of the city’s water plant and distribution infrastructure to Aqua Ohio. He said the company had been dishonest with residents regarding how much their water rates would increase should they choose to sell the plant.

Today, Phillips met with Jennifer Johnson, Aqua Ohio’s area manager and Tony Mancari, the company’s director of municipal services, to discuss the situation and afterward rescinded his remarks, calling the confrontation a misunderstanding.

For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$350000


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$158750