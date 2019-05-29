Bond reduced in March ’18 murder case

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Bond has been reduced to $200,000 for a 19-year-old Austintown man who is a suspect in a West Side shooting death after a hearing Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Anthony D’Apolito set the bond for Mark Winlock, who is charged with aggravated murder in the March 4, 2018, shooting death of Brandon Wareham, 18, on Rhoda Avenue.

Police said Wareham was lured to a home on Rhoda to sell marijuana and was shot and killed by someone who snuck up from behind him while he was in the driveway, pointed a gun at his head and opened fire.

Investigators said it was Winlock who fired the fatal shot. Trial in the case is set for Oct. 28.

Winlock’s lawyer, Ron Yarwood, asked for a $100,000 bond for his client, saying that he had no substantial criminal record before he was arrested, he worked, he would live with his father and he also turned himself into police when it was known they were looking for him.

He said he understands prosecutors will say his client was the principal offender, but he added that Winlock still has a presumption of innocence. Winlock has been in the county jail since was arrested and charged with the crime. His bond had been set at $500,000,

Assistant Prosecutor Nick Brevetta asked for a bond of $200,000, saying that Wareham was “set up” before he was killed and that the attack was “unprovoked.”

Judge D’Apolito said what worried him was not so much guaranteeing Winlock’s appearance in court but deciding if he is a danger to the community. Judge D’Apolito said that should always be the main concern when addressing bond.

“I focus on the community’s safety,” Judge D’Apolito said. He set the bond late in the afternoon, after the hearing was over.

Beside Winlock, also charged in Wareham’s death is Michael Sherman, 20, of Wesley Avenue, who is set for trial Sept. 16; and Daniel Sullivan II, of South Glenellen Avenue, who is set for trial Aug. 12; and two juveniles.

Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer Paris told the judge investigators have evidence from three cellphones in the case.