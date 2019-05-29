Trustees uphold decision to condemn Wagon Wheel

Ruling subject to results of June 6 court hearing

Staff report

BOARDMAN

Township trustees are moving forward with their efforts to shut down the now-vacant Wagon Wheel Motel on Market Street.

At a hearing Tuesday night, the trustees denied the Wagon Wheel’s appeal and upheld the board of trustees’ original decision to condemn the property.

The motel was vacated Saturday after fire Chief Mark Pitzer sought a restraining order against the property, citing persistent safety issues. Owners were given 24 hours to make necessary repairs but failed to do so.

Trustees voted May 13 to declare the property a nuisance after multiple inspections by the fire department revealed structural concerns that pose risks to inhabitants and firefighters in the event of an emergency.

Ken Patel, who manages the property, said Tuesday that he has been in the process of getting the roof repaired after multiple wind storms this spring. He also said that the adjudication order send by the Mahoning County Building Inspection Department was sent to the address of the previous owners.

The Mahoning County Auditor’s website lists Akm and Nasrin Rahman as the owners of the property.

Still, Trustee Brad Calhoun said: “There was no plan presented tonight” by the motel principals.

The trustees’ decision is subject to the results of a hearing scheduled for June 6 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

The hearing before Judge John Durkin will determine whether to make the restraining order permanent and revoke the property’s occupancy permit.