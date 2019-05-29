Boardman Community Day on Saturday is canceled


May 29, 2019 at 6:14p.m.

BOARDMAN — The Boardman Community Day scheduled for Saturday is canceled due to inclement weather and will be rescheduled.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$158750


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$598500