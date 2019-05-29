Austintown schools treasurer announces resignation



Published May 29, 2019 at 2:33 p.m.
Updated May 29, 2019 at 2:33 p.m.

AUSTINTOWN

Austintown Local Schools officials have announced Treasurer Ryan Ghizzoni will resign July 1, according to a release from the district.

Ghizzoni intends to join Forecast 5 Analytics, a financial forecasting software company.

“The timing for leaving a great district like Austintown is never ideal or perfect,” Ghizzoni is quoted in the release. “While I am looking forward to this new opportunity, I remain committed to being a supporter and resident of Austintown.”

The board of education accepted Ghizzoni’s resignation at a special meeting Wednesday, the same day they chose former district superintendent Stan Watson to temporarily lead the district after outgoing Superintendent Vince Colaluca’s departure Friday.

