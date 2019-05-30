Anti-Semitism expert speaks Thursday at JCC
YOUNGSTOWN — Cynthia M. Deitle, a hate crimes and anti-Semitism expert, is the keynote speaker at the 2019 Youngstown Area Jewish Federation annual meeting at 6 p.m., Thursday at the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown, 505 Gypsy Lane.
