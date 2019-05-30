7 17 Credit Union celebrates opening of new branch Thursday


May 29, 2019 at 9:05p.m.

WARREN — Representatives of 7 17 Credit Union will join community leaders and other special guests to celebrate the financial institution’s new soon-to-open branch office at 3185 Larchmont Ave. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and reception beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday.

7 17 Credit Union, headquartered in Warren, has 13 branches in Northeast Ohio and is a member-owned financial institution established in 1957. Anyone who lives or works in Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana, Portage, Summit, or Stark Counties is eligible to open accounts with the credit union.

