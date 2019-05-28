Zoldan meets with White House on fireworks tariffs talk
Phantoms Fireworks CEO Bruce Zoldan was among industry leaders featured in a Washington Post story about the impact of President Trump's looming tariffs on the fireworks season.
“It’s virtually impossible for our product to be made anywhere else but in China,” said Bruce Zoldan, the chief executive of Phantom Fireworks in Youngstown, Ohio. “If these tariffs happen, it’ll be the greatest threat to our industry.”
The full Washington Post story is here.
Talks on fireworks as part of the tariffs will continue in June with a decision coming later in June.
Zoldan met with White House officials last week about the issue. He was an early U.S. businessman to meet with Trump after he was elected in 2016.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 3, 2017 midnight
Zoldan to host inauguration party
- February 13, 2019 8:12 a.m.
US, China envoys hold talks before Trump tariff decision
- August 4, 2018 12:08 a.m.
China plans tariffs on $60B of US goods
- January 5, 2017 12:06 a.m.
Trump appoints Youngstown native Omarosa to White House staff
- July 24, 2018 12:02 p.m.
UPDATE | Trump tapping $12B to help farmers affected by tariffs
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.