Zoldan meets with White House on fireworks tariffs talk

Phantoms Fireworks CEO Bruce Zoldan was among industry leaders featured in a Washington Post story about the impact of President Trump's looming tariffs on the fireworks season.

“It’s virtually impossible for our product to be made anywhere else but in China,” said Bruce Zoldan, the chief executive of Phantom Fireworks in Youngstown, Ohio. “If these tariffs happen, it’ll be the greatest threat to our industry.”

The full Washington Post story is here.

Talks on fireworks as part of the tariffs will continue in June with a decision coming later in June.

Zoldan met with White House officials last week about the issue. He was an early U.S. businessman to meet with Trump after he was elected in 2016.