Volunteer training

POLAND

Hospice of the Valley is scheduling new volunteer training for Valley residents interested in making a difference in the lives of others. The volunteers are needed to visit Hospice of the Valley patients in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

New volunteer training will be June 18 and 25; and July 2, 9 and 16. Each session will be from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at the Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road.

Contact the volunteer department for an application and to reserve a spot, 330-549-5902.

State funding for hepatitis A outbreak

COLUMBUS

Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton has announced a one-time commitment of $650,000 in state funding to be shared with local health departments to combat the ongoing hepatitis A outbreak in the state.

The funding will be allocated based on the needs of each health jurisdiction. All local health departments in Ohio have been sent a short funding application due back to the state by June 4.

Hepatitis A is a vaccine-preventable liver disease that usually spreads when a person ingests fecal matter – even in microscopic amounts – from contact with objects, food or drinks contaminated by the stool of an infected person. Hepatitis A can also be spread from close personal contact with an infected person, such as through sex.

State officials: MCBDD is ‘outstanding’

Austintown

The Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities has been awarded a three-year accreditation from the state, effective Saturday.

Accreditation is a comprehensive process designed to assist county boards such as MCBDD in continuously improving the quality of its services and supports for individuals with disabilities and their families. Personnel, Medicaid waiver administration, and the general efficiency and effectiveness of the board are several areas reviewed during the process. According to the state, Mahoning County is in substantial compliance with state standards.

A three-year accreditation is the maximum the state awards. Bill Whitacre, MCBDD superintendent, said that is what the county board was striving for. “Our goal is to always be better than meeting minimum standards. By achieving the maximum award, this shows that not only are our staff doing their job, it means they are doing it well,” Whitacre said.