Construction company celebrates 100th year

Adolph Johnson & Son Co. maintains the high-quality work and professionalism that was instilled when Gustav Adolph Johnson started the company a century ago.

Those values are part of the reason for the construction company’s longevity, its leaders say.

“We emphasize quality work; we deal with people honorably and ethically,” said Paul Johnson Jr., the founder’s grandson and company president.

Adolph Johnson & Son, which has built several prominent buildings in the Mahoning Valley, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

The company was co-founded in 1919 as the Johnson-Carlson Co. by Gustav Adolph Johnson, an immigrant from Sweden. He learned carpentry skills through a job he took in Youngstown, which led he and fellow Swedish carpenter Andrew Carlson to start the company.

At that time, the company was known for building fine homes, including some of the Forest Glen Estates in Boardman.

“My grandfather had good principles that he used to start the company, and he passed them on to his children,” Paul Johnson Jr. said.

“We operate on the principle of treating people the way we would want to be treated, just as my grandfather did.”

Johnson’s father told him stories of his grandfather selling his watch to make payroll during the Great Depression, when businesses were struggling.

“When the Depression hit, it was tough going during that period, but they made it through and after World War II things were booming,” he said. “They got into smaller commercial jobs as well as residential work.”

Johnson’s father, Paul Johnson Sr., joined the company after serving in the Army Air Force.

The company has several industrial, commercial and institutional projects under its belt.

Its industrial projects include Commercial Intertech in Youngstown and Brainard Rivet in Girard. The commercial project customers span a variety of industries including food, banking and health care.

The company is currently working on constructing three Sheetz gas stations in Stow, Hermitage and Canfield. The company has built 25 stores for Sheetz.

Institutional projects include local high schools, churches, universities and hospital buildings. Some noteworthy and recent projects in that sector are the diagnostic center at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and the Youngstown State University Veterans Resource Center.

Last year, Adolph Johnson & Son Co. contributed to Wick Park Pavilion renovations in conjunction with the Rotary Club of Youngstown, Youngstown CityScape and Faniro Architects.

Mike Haddle, Adolph Johnson & Son Co. estimator, said Johnson’s caring attitude toward customers is reflected in the company’s work.

“He cares about all the projects. [Johnson’s] heart is in it, which makes it a great place to work for and gives it a great reputation. He is passionate about building and providing great quality,” he said.

