US does not brand China as currency manipulator


May 28, 2019 at 6:06p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has again decided not to label China or any other country as a currency manipulator.

But in a report to Congress, the administration is keeping China on a list of countries whose trade surpluses with the United States and other indicators are closely tracked.

The administration says that no country meets the criteria to be labeled as a currency manipulator seeking to gain unfair trade advantages over the United States. But the report says that nine nations – China, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam – are on the monitoring list.

Two nations – India and Switzerland – that had been on the previous watch list issued in October were removed.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$598500


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$350000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$158750