US does not brand China as currency manipulator
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has again decided not to label China or any other country as a currency manipulator.
But in a report to Congress, the administration is keeping China on a list of countries whose trade surpluses with the United States and other indicators are closely tracked.
The administration says that no country meets the criteria to be labeled as a currency manipulator seeking to gain unfair trade advantages over the United States. But the report says that nine nations – China, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam – are on the monitoring list.
Two nations – India and Switzerland – that had been on the previous watch list issued in October were removed.
More like this from vindy.com
- November 28, 2012 midnight
US won’t label China a currency manipulator
- June 11, 2012 midnight
China trade policies require multi-pronged counterattack
- February 14, 2007 midnight
New reaction to old problem of a growing trade defict
- April 13, 2013 midnight
Safety issues found at 30 pharmacies
- February 15, 2006 midnight
China targeted for unfair trade
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.