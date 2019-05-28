Trumbull coroner: Prelim ruling of suicide in May 22 death at Perkins Park
WARREN — The Trumbull County Coroner's Office has not officially ruled on the cause and manner of death of the teen found May 22 in the Mahoning River in Perkins Park, but it is "resumed he died of suicide," Dr. George Sterbenz, the county's forensic pathologist said today. He said the official ruling later will provide additional details.
Sterbenz identified the youth earlier through dental records as Bryan Ayala, 17, of Robert Lane Northeast. Ayala's body was found at 7 p.m. by a man attending a softball game in the park. Further investigations of medical and police records is taking place. An autopsy has been conducted.
