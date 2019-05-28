Trumbull coroner to conduct autopsies in Niles fatal fire

WARREN — The Trumbull County Coroner's Office will conduct autopsies today on the two relatives who died in an early morning fire Monday along Scott Avenue in Niles.

The coroner's office will release the identities of the victims after the autopsies are conducted, the coroner's office said.

Two other people who survived were taken to the hospital for treatment, the Niles Fire Department said.

The family's two-story single-family home at 307 Scott caught fire at about 4:30 a.m.

Though the resident who first called 911 reported an explosion, Reed said investigators found "no obvious evidence," but said the investigation is ongoing.

That investigation was immediately turned over to the state fire marshal. Though officials have not determined a cause, Reed said the fire appears to have originated in the kitchen.