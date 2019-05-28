Truck removed, traffic flowing on I-80


May 28, 2019 at 8:07a.m.

HUBBARD — A sem-tractor trailer jackknifed on Interstate 80 westbound at the Ohio/Pa line about 6 a.m. today, but there were no injuries.

The truck has since been removed, and traffic is now flowing freely in both lanes, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Traffic had slowed when one lane of travel was closed, a dispatcher said.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$598500


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$158750