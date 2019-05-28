Truck removed, traffic flowing on I-80
HUBBARD — A sem-tractor trailer jackknifed on Interstate 80 westbound at the Ohio/Pa line about 6 a.m. today, but there were no injuries.
The truck has since been removed, and traffic is now flowing freely in both lanes, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Traffic had slowed when one lane of travel was closed, a dispatcher said.
