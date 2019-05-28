Theory of a Deadman coming to Packard hall


May 28, 2019 at 12:40p.m.

WARREN — Theory of a Deadman will come to W.D. Packard Music Hall on Oct. 1.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. concert are $26 and $30 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com (fees apply) and at the Packard box office, 1703 Mahoning Ave NW.

Theory’s hit songs include “Lowlife” and “Hate My Life.”

