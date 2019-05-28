Theory of a Deadman coming to Packard hall
WARREN — Theory of a Deadman will come to W.D. Packard Music Hall on Oct. 1.
Tickets for the 7 p.m. concert are $26 and $30 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com (fees apply) and at the Packard box office, 1703 Mahoning Ave NW.
Theory’s hit songs include “Lowlife” and “Hate My Life.”
More like this from vindy.com
- October 22, 2015 midnight
Deadman has a theory about writing hit songs
- July 7, 2011 12:06 a.m.
Theory of a Deadman returns to the Mahoning Valley
- January 16, 2013 midnight
Staff report
- September 11, 2008 midnight
Festival for families at MetroParks Farm
- August 25, 2011 12:10 a.m.
Theory of a Deadman rockers pick up where they left off
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.