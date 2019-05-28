Surplus food/clothing


May 28, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Warren Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1645 North Road NE, Warren, free meal, 5 to 6 p.m. May 29. The menu varies and seating is limited. Donations are appreciated. Meals are scheduled to take place the last Wednesday of every month.

Food-distribution notices are to be submitted by 3 p.m. the day before they are to be published.

