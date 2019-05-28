Surplus food/clothing
Surplus food/clothing
Warren Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1645 North Road NE, Warren, free meal, 5 to 6 p.m. May 29. The menu varies and seating is limited. Donations are appreciated. Meals are scheduled to take place the last Wednesday of every month.
Food-distribution notices are to be submitted by 3 p.m. the day before they are to be published.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 26, 2012 midnight
Surplus food/clothing
- March 24, 2007 midnight
Surplus food/clothing
- October 28, 2006 midnight
Surplus food/clothing
- November 18, 2006 midnight
Surplus food/clothing
- March 19, 2016 midnight
Surplus food/clothing
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.