Results of McDonald school levy get automatic recount


May 28, 2019 at 9:46a.m.

WARREN — The Trumbull County Board of Elections today certified the results of the May 7 primary election except for a renewal levy for McDonald Schools that passed by just two votes, qualifying it for an automatic recall.

The 4.3-mill, 5-year renewal levy for permanent improvements would raise $225,822 annually.

It was approved 244 votes to 242 votes, a difference of only 0.42 percent. An automatic recount is required for any result that is closer than 0.5 percent.

Board members will conduct the recount at 10 a.m. June 4 at the board offices.

