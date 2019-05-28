Results of McDonald school levy get automatic recount
WARREN — The Trumbull County Board of Elections today certified the results of the May 7 primary election except for a renewal levy for McDonald Schools that passed by just two votes, qualifying it for an automatic recall.
The 4.3-mill, 5-year renewal levy for permanent improvements would raise $225,822 annually.
It was approved 244 votes to 242 votes, a difference of only 0.42 percent. An automatic recount is required for any result that is closer than 0.5 percent.
Board members will conduct the recount at 10 a.m. June 4 at the board offices.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 26, 2004 midnight
MAHONING COUNTY J-M levy will get automatic recount
- March 28, 2004 midnight
JACKSON-MILTON SCHOOLS Officials: Tax levy renewal lost by 1 vote
- March 26, 2004 midnight
JACKSON-MILTON SCHOOLS Officials: Tax levy renewal lost by 1 vote
- November 27, 2012 12:05 a.m.
Mahoning Valley | Boards to certify results of area elections
- May 9, 2002 midnight
Area students get unfortunate civics lesson
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.