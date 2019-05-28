Rain and hail pound Mahoning, Shenango valleys

YOUNGSTOWN

Drenching rains, hail and wind pounded the Mahoning and Shenango valleys as a band of heavy weather crossed the state line early Tuesday evening.

In the aftermath Ohio Edison said at 8 p.m. that 3,529 customers are without power in Mahoning County and 138 in Trumbull, 580 in Mercer County, Pa. and 123 in Lawrence Ciounty, Pa. There is no estimate of when the power will be back on.

People have reported golf ball-sized hail.

There is heavy flooding in Boardman Township, including an impassible area at Market Street and Southwoods. U.S. Route 224 should be avoided in high-water areas.

Most of the flooding appears to be south of Youngstown. In fact, the Giant Eagle off U.S. Route 224 in Canfield is deeply flooded and cars are stranded. The store is closing.

A flash flooding warning is in effect for Mahoning and Portage Counties until 10:45 p.m. Flash flooding is occurring across central Mahoning County from Canfield to Boardman to Poland and other nearby locations. Water depths have increased to two to three feet with numerous vehicles reported stranded.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland reports some locations that will experience flooding are Youngstown, Boardman, Campbell, Canfield, Austintown, Struthers, Atwater, Edinburg, Poland, Ellsworth, New Middletown, Craig Beach, Lowellville, Deerfield, North Jackson, Berlin Center, Greenford and Mineral Ridge.

In Boardman there are reports that Glenwood Avenue is nearly completely flooded near South Cadillac Drive.

Boardman residents have taken to social media to share photos and videos of the flooding.

There was standing water on South Ave. near Handel’s. Flooding hit neighborhoods off of Hitchcock Road.

Boardman residents even shared photos of young people playing in the water, but the quality of the rain water poses a risk, said township Administrator Jason Loree.

“People need to stay out of the rain water in your streets. There are all kinds of contaminants in that water that can cause you harm,” said Loree.

Tuesday night, the township was responding to people trapped on major roads, Loree said.

“We’re going to be looking for assistance from the federal and state government to help with cleanup and aid to whose who need it,” Loree said.

It’s not over just yet.

The NWS reports showers and thunderstorms remain likely, mainly before 11 p.m. tonight Some storms could be severe, with large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain. New rainfall amounts will be between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday, there will be more showers and storms likely after 1 p.m. , and into Wednesday night.

And on Thursday after 11 a.m., showers and thunderstorms likely, with rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Storms could roll through the area until midnight.

This is a developing story. A Vindicator photographer and reporter are working on it and will update it shortly.