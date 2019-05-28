Prosecutors want Florida massacre suspect's medical records
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors told a judge they should have access to mental health and medical records of the former student charged with last year's Florida school massacre.
Prosecutors asked Judge Elizabeth Scherer today to order a psychologist and an orthopedic clinic to turn over Nikolas Cruz's records. Cruz's attorneys said privacy laws bar their release.
Prosecutors said Cruz carried a psychologist's business card when arrested shortly after the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead. Prosecutors said they should have access to any records because Cruz told deputies that voices told him to kill people.
The orthopedic clinic treated Cruz for a broken arm shortly before the shooting. Prosecutors say Cruz's possible removal of his cast could help show premeditation.
The 20-year-old Cruz has pleaded not guilty.
