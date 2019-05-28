NWS issues severe thunderstorm warning for Mahoning, Trumbull counties
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Mahoning, Trumbull, Portage, Summit and Stark counties in Ohio and Lawrence and Mercer counties in Pennsylvania until 5:15 p.m.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 2, 2018 3:02 p.m.
We are under tornado watch until 11 p.m.
- September 20, 2018 2:26 p.m.
UPDATE | Storm warning remains for Trumbull County
- May 28, 2019 2:45 p.m.
NWS issues severe thunderstorm warning for Lawrence County
- May 11, 2015 7:08 p.m.
NWS issues severe thunderstorm warning for Columbiana County
- June 12, 2015 1:35 p.m.
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Mahoning and Shenango valleys
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.