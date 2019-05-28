NWS issues severe thunderstorm warning for Mahoning, Trumbull counties


May 28, 2019 at 4:49p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Mahoning, Trumbull, Portage, Summit and Stark counties in Ohio and Lawrence and Mercer counties in Pennsylvania until 5:15 p.m.

