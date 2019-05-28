NWS issues severe thunderstorm warning for Lawrence County


May 28, 2019 at 2:45p.m.

The National Weather Services has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Lawrence County in Pennsylvania from 2:28 p.m.until 3:28 p.m.

