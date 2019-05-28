North Lima assisted-living facility hosts strawberry festival Friday

NORTH LIMA — The Inn at Glenellen, 9661 Market St., a Briarfield assisted-living community, will host its 20th annual Strawberry Festival from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday.

This year Ed and Diane Reese, Briarfield’s CEO and president, respectively, will dedicate a memorial fountain in memory of former dietary manager, Deborah E. Spragling.

Spragling died in 2017 and had worked at Glenellen since it opened in 1999. She also was a co-founder of the Strawberry Festival. The festival will feature live music and refreshments. Residents and their families are welcome to enjoy food and assorted strawberry desserts in the outside tent or in the indoor dining area.