Mastectomy bra giveaway is Wednesday at Abdu Center

YOUNGSTOWN — Jodi Morrison sympathizes with breast cancer survivors struggling to adjust post mastectomy. She underwent a bilateral mastectomy herself in 2016 and still struggles to find a bra that fits well and is comfortable. She can’t imagine not being able to buy what she needs.

But, many insurance companies won’t pay for more than one or two bras a year for women who have prosthetics. For women without insurance, the special bras may be unaffordable altogether, she says.

Morrison wanted to help. So, the Warren resident recently joined an international network of like-minded individuals who operate “I Support the Girls.”

“I Support the Girls” is a nonprofit organization established in 2015 to provide intimate apparel and feminine hygiene products to those in need.

As the Northeast Ohio affiliate, she collects and distributes bras, other intimate apparel and hygiene products to organizations throughout Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Summit and Ashtabula counties.

The Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, where Morrison received her mastectomy, was among the first organizations to receive a donation.

“I wanted to come here because this is where I came to have my mastectomy. I wanted to give back,” she says.

The donation consists of some 370 mastectomy bras in a variety of sizes. They are valued at more than $20,000 and are all brand new. A small number of prosthetics were also included in the donation.

“This is definitely a blessing for our patients and women in our community who are breast cancer survivors,” says Julie Dulay, manager of the breast care center. “Insurance can be so restrictive, and so many women go without. We are so grateful for this wonderful donation that will benefit many of these women.”

Bras will be given away from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday to any woman who needs one. Appointments are suggested but not required. Walk-ins will be accommodated first-come, first served. To schedule an appointment, call 330-480-2763.