Local law firm celebrates its centennial

Staff report

CANFIELD — The law firm of Friedman & Rummell is celebrating its 100th birthday.

The firm began operations in 1919 on the second floor of the Stambaugh Building in downtown Youngstown, when Atty. Joseph Friedman asked Evan Rummell to join him in his law practice.

Friedman received a law degree in 1908 from Baldwin Wallace College and practiced for 10 years before joining with Rummell, a New Middletown native who also served in the Army during World War I.

The firm added attorney Robert B. Weimer in 1933, and the firm prospered during the postwar years when the steel industry was in full swing.

In 1957, Friedman, 75, died of a heart attack at his home. In 1964, Rummell and Weimer died. Arthur Fredman, the son of Joseph Friedman, hired Atty. Jack Amstutzin 1964 for stability.

The firm also weathered Black Monday in September 1977 when the sudden shuttering of Youngstown Sheet & Tube Co. in Campbell ushered in the decline of the local steel industry.

In February 1980, the firm was incorporated after the Ohio Professional Incorporation Act was enacted.

Today, the firm continues to serve the core clients it served at its inception – business owners – while also specializing in estate planning, probate law, corporate/business real estate and civil litigation.

The firm has nine full-time attorneys and eight administrative professionals at its current location at 3801 Starrs Centre Drive.