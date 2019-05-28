Hampton Inn in Liberty celebrates kindness acts Friday
LIBERTY — Hilton Hotels will celebrate its 100th anniversary by hosting a Random Acts of Hospitality Charity Drive from noon to 6 p.m. Friday at Hampton Inn, 4400 Belmont Ave. Donations of food and clothing would be appreciated.
Anyone in need of assistance is invited to take advantage of this event. Contact Ryan Galati, general manager, at 330-599-9527 or Ryan.galati@hilton.com with questions.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 9, 2001 midnight
LIBERTY Hampton Inn open for business
- September 28, 2018 midnight
Hampton Inn on Belmont Avenue robbed at gunpoint
- August 27, 2005 midnight
XLIBERTY TOWNSHIP -- Atty. and Mrs. Ronald Galip of Logan Way in Liberty Township and of Naples,
- December 15, 2017 8:04 p.m.
Suspect in Liberty bank robbery nabbed in Niles
- February 4, 2004 midnight
NATION Hampton Inn joins higher-end chains in bedding upgrade
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.