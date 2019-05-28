Hampton Inn in Liberty celebrates kindness acts Friday


May 28, 2019 at 11:05a.m.

LIBERTY — Hilton Hotels will celebrate its 100th anniversary by hosting a Random Acts of Hospitality Charity Drive from noon to 6 p.m. Friday at Hampton Inn, 4400 Belmont Ave. Donations of food and clothing would be appreciated.

Anyone in need of assistance is invited to take advantage of this event. Contact Ryan Galati, general manager, at 330-599-9527 or Ryan.galati@hilton.com with questions.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$350000


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$158750