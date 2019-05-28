Hampton Inn in Liberty celebrates kindness acts Friday

LIBERTY — Hilton Hotels will celebrate its 100th anniversary by hosting a Random Acts of Hospitality Charity Drive from noon to 6 p.m. Friday at Hampton Inn, 4400 Belmont Ave. Donations of food and clothing would be appreciated.

Anyone in need of assistance is invited to take advantage of this event. Contact Ryan Galati, general manager, at 330-599-9527 or Ryan.galati@hilton.com with questions.