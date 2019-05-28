Boardman trustees condemn Wagon Wheel motel
BOARDMAN
Boardman Township trustees voted Tuesday to proceed with plans to condemn the Wagon Wheel Motel.
Representatives from the Wagon Wheel appealed the Boardman Township trustees decision to condemn the property May 13, but there was no plan presented on Tuesday night, said Trustee Brad Calhoun.
