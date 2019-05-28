Boardman trustees condemn Wagon Wheel motel


May 28, 2019 at 6:23p.m.

BOARDMAN

Boardman Township trustees voted Tuesday to proceed with plans to condemn the Wagon Wheel Motel.

Representatives from the Wagon Wheel appealed the Boardman Township trustees decision to condemn the property May 13, but there was no plan presented on Tuesday night, said Trustee Brad Calhoun.

Read MORE in Wednesday's VINDICATOR.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$598500


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$350000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$158750