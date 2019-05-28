Avenatti pleads not guilty to defrauding Stormy Daniels
NEW YORK (AP) — The embattled attorney Michael Avenatti has pleaded not guilty to accusations he defrauded his most famous client, porn star Stormy Daniels.
Avenatti appeared before a federal judge in New York today on charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.
Bail was set at $300,000. Avenatti agreed to have no contact with Daniels.
Prosecutors say Avenatti pocketed money Daniels was supposed to get from a book deal.
Later today, Avenatti is scheduled to appear before two more judges, including one handling separate charges that Avenatti tried to extort money from Nike, the sportswear company.
Avenatti rose to fame representing Daniels in her battle to be released from a nondisclosure deal she'd signed regarding an alleged affair with President Donald Trump.
